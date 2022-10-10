Be the first one to comment on this story
GRA . WK
327 Runs
9 Matches
2.Muhammad Armghan Khan
CTL . BAT
320 Runs
9 Matches
CTL . WK
237 Runs
8 Matches
GRA . BAT
205 Runs
8 Matches
GRA . ALL
161 Runs
9 Matches
1.Muhammad Armghan Khan
CTL . BAT
320.27
7 Matches
2.Sheraz Iqbal
CTL . ALL
274.36
7 Matches
3.Ameer Abdullah
CTL . BOWL
264.71
7 Matches
4.Nisar Ahmed
CTL . BAT
238.46
6 Matches
5.Muhammad Mughal
CTL . BAT
238.10
6 Matches
GRA . ALL
13 Wkts
7 Matches
2.Ghulam Sabar
CTL . ALL
9 Wkts
5 Matches
3.Ameer Abdullah
CTL . BOWL
8 Wkts
7 Matches
CTL . BOWL
7 Wkts
7 Matches
GRA . ALL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
1.Muhammad Armghan Khan
CTL . BAT
6.00
7 Matches
2.Sheraz Iqbal
CTL . ALL
6.00
7 Matches
3.Ameer Abdullah
CTL . BOWL
6.55
7 Matches
4.Kulwant Thakur
GRA . ALL
7.00
7 Matches
GRA . BAT
7.50
6 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
6/0 (0.3)
Not out
Not out
(0.3 Ov, RR: 12)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.