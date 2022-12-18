Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Wellington won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

268/6 (47)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jack Boyle
63
89
8
0
70

c Ollie Newton b Michael Snedden

Ben Smith
5
11
1
0
45

c Callum McLachlan b Logan van Beek

BD Schmulian
13
27
1
0
48

c Finn Allen b Luke Georgeson

Dane Cleaver
28
36
4
0
77

c Finn Allen b Peter Younghusband

Tom Bruce
80
66
7
4
121

c Callum McLachlan b Logan van Beek

Josh Clarkson
32
31
0
3
103

b Michael Snedden

William Clark
29
19
2
0
152

Not out

Brett Randell
3
3
0
0
100

Not out

Extras
15
(b 2, lb 2, nb 0, w 11)
TOTAL

(47 Ov, RR: 5.7)

268/6
23
7
Did not bat
Seth Rance , Raymond Toole , Jayden Lennox
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Logan van Beek
10
1
67
2
6.7
3
Ollie Newton
6
0
26
0
4.3
3
Luke Georgeson
9
1
38
1
4.2
2
Michael Snedden
9
1
52
2
5.8
2
Peter Younghusband
9
0
54
1
6
1
Rachin Ravindra
4
0
27
0
6.8
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Ben Smith

c Callum McLachlan b Logan van Beek

1-6
2.6
BD Schmulian

c Finn Allen b Luke Georgeson

2-34
10.4
Dane Cleaver

c Finn Allen b Peter Younghusband

3-85
21.4
Jack Boyle

c Ollie Newton b Michael Snedden

4-142
32.2
Josh Clarkson

b Michael Snedden

5-230
42.2
Tom Bruce

c Callum McLachlan b Logan van Beek

6-256
45.4
Playing XI
Not available for this match
Central Stags
268/6 (47)
Wellington
140/7 (23)
CS won by 18 runs (D/L method)
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.