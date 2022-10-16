Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Jean Bosco Tuyizere
ZCT . WK
91 Runs
3 Matches
2.Martin Akayezu
ZCT . ALL
59 Runs
3 Matches
3.Zappy Bimenyimana
CHG . BOWL
57 Runs
3 Matches
4.Wilson Niyitanga
ZCT . BAT
55 Runs
3 Matches
5.Subhasis Samal
CHG . ALL
51 Runs
3 Matches
1.Eric Niyomugabo
CHG . ALL
242.86
3 Matches
CHG . ALL
207.69
1 Match
3.Jean Baptiste Hakizimana
ZCT . ALL
207.14
3 Matches
4.Siraje Nsubuga
CHG . BOWL
190.00
3 Matches
5.Zappy Bimenyimana
CHG . BOWL
183.87
3 Matches
1.Ignace Ntirenganya
ZCT . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Martin Akayezu
ZCT . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Mohammad Faizal
CHG . BAT
3 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Siraje Nsubuga
CHG . BOWL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Subhasis Samal
CHG . ALL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Ignace Ntirenganya
ZCT . BOWL
5.17
3 Matches
2.Jean Baptiste Hakizimana
ZCT . ALL
5.33
3 Matches
3.Siraje Nsubuga
CHG . BOWL
5.67
3 Matches
4.Mohammad Faizal
CHG . BAT
6.00
3 Matches
5.Kumar Ramalingam
CHG . BOWL
6.50
3 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
