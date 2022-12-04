Create
CDL vs MHC
Anuj Chaudhari

Bat & Wk

Aman Saxena

Bat

Sabhyansh Pachauri

Bat

Harendra Kumar

Bat

Ayush Tyagi

Bat

Ashu Kashyap

All

Pratik Gupta

All

Sarvar Alam

All

Nitin Kumar

Bowl

Nikhil Sharma

Bowl

Saeed Gaur

Bowl

Sahil Nare Lodhi

Bat & Wk

Aditya Mishra

Bat

Yash Pandey

Bat

Piyush Kushwaha

Bat

Amber Sharma

Bat

Mangesh Yadav

All

Abhishek Rajak

All

Parush Mandal

All

Aashu Yadav

Bowl

Ajay MIshra

Bowl

Harshit Mali

Bowl

Pankaj Kumar

 

Sumit Sharma

 

Aditya Kumar

 

Samad Azeem

 

Vijay Jaiswal

 

Vishal Singh

 

Habeeb Usmani

 

Ashish yadav

 

Mohammad Irfan

 

Shub Soni

 

Sahil Nare Lodhi

 

Nitin Thakur

 

Sahil Khan

 

Match Details
Match
Match 20
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 Dec, 01:30 PM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Mangesh Yadav
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Aman Saxena
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Mangesh Yadav
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Aman Saxena
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Mangesh Yadav

MHC . ALL

239 Runs

4 Matches

2.Ayush Tyagi

CDL . ALL

102 Runs

4 Matches

3.Amber Sharma

MHC . ALL

78 Runs

3 Matches

4.Sabhyansh Pachauri

CDL . BAT

74 Runs

4 Matches

5.Sahil Nare Lodhi

MHC . WK

73 Runs

4 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Chhindwara Lions

L

L

L

L

-

M.H Club

W

L

W

L

-

Match starts in
Starts 4 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
