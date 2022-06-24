Create
Match 32
Trinidad T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
24 Jun, 12:00 AM IST
Venue
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba
Poll: Which team will win?

Cocrico Cavaliers

Leatherback Giants

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Denesh Ramdin
Player Image Amir Jangoo
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Jesse Bootan
Player Image Jahron Alfred
Player Image Adrian Cooper
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Bryan Charles
Player Image Denzil Antoine
Player Image Keon Isaac
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Yannick Cariah
Player Image Mark Deyal captain icon
Player Image Terrance Hinds
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Mark Deyal captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Amir Jangoo
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Denesh Ramdin
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Jesse Bootan
Player Image Jahron Alfred
Player Image Akeem Alvarez
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Bryan Charles
Player Image Sherman Lewis
Player Image Keon Isaac
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Mark Deyal
Player Image Terrance Hinds
Player Image Ramesh Brijlal
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Mark Deyal
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

108/5

2nd Innings

95/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 24 Jun 2022, 12:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.