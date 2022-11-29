Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Colatta Chocolates
43/0 (3)
Current Run Rate: 14.33
COL won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Taimoor Ali-I *
31
11
3
2
281
Renjith Mani
11
7
2
0
157
P'SHIP
43 (18)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ahsan Shahzad *
1
0
14
0
14
 
0.6 Nilansh Keswani to Taimoor Ali, 1 run
0.5 Nilansh Keswani to Renjith Mani, 1 run
0.4 Nilansh Keswani to Taimoor Ali, 1 run
0.3 Nilansh Keswani to Renjith Mani, 1 run
0.2 Nilansh Keswani to Taimoor Ali, 1 run
0.1 Nilansh Keswani to Taimoor Ali, 2 runs