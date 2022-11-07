Create
DCC Starlets
37/0 (3.1)
Current Run Rate: 11.1
DCS won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ronak Panoly *
26
12
3
2
216
Shahrukh Amin
6
8
1
0
75
P'SHIP
37 (19)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Zeeshan-I *
1.1
0
9
0
7.7
 
0.6 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, no run
0.5 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, Four
0.4 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, no run
0.4 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, 1 wide
0.3 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, Four
0.3 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, 1 wide
0.2 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, no run
0.1 Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan to RS Panoly, Six