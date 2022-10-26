Be the first one to comment on this story
Colatta Chocolates
JVC Stallions
COL . BAT
34 Runs
1 Match
2.Manikandan Kalimuthu
JVS . BOWL
32 Runs
1 Match
COL . BAT
22 Runs
1 Match
COL . ALL
18 Runs
1 Match
5.Kiran Mohan
JVS . ALL
12 Runs
1 Match
COL . BAT
169.23
1 Match
COL . ALL
163.64
1 Match
COL . BAT
161.90
1 Match
COL . ALL
140.00
1 Match
5.Manikandan Kalimuthu
JVS . BOWL
96.97
1 Match
COL . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
COL . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
3.Imran Khan Cheetah
JVS . BAT
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Kiran Mohan
JVS . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
5.Intizar Ali
COL . ALL
1 Wkt
1 Match
1.Intizar Ali
COL . ALL
4.75
1 Match
COL . ALL
5.25
1 Match
COL . ALL
5.50
1 Match
4.Imran Khan Cheetah
JVS . BAT
9.67
1 Match
5.Kiran Mohan
JVS . ALL
10.00
1 Match
L
W
W
L
W
L
-
-
-
-
L
W
W
L
W
L
-
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
