Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Colatta Chocolates
Seven Districts
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
SED . ALL
117 Runs
4 Matches
COL . BAT
72 Runs
4 Matches
COL . BAT
71 Runs
3 Matches
SED . BAT
65 Runs
3 Matches
SED . BAT
60 Runs
4 Matches
COL . BAT
263.64
4 Matches
2.Shahzad Ali
SED . BAT
250.00
4 Matches
SED . BAT
222.22
4 Matches
SED . ALL
216.67
4 Matches
COL . BAT
211.11
3 Matches
COL . ALL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
SED . ALL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
SED . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
SED . ALL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
COL . BAT
3 Wkts
3 Matches
COL . ALL
6.50
4 Matches
SED . ALL
7.33
3 Matches
SED . BOWL
7.83
4 Matches
SED . BOWL
8.14
4 Matches
COL . BAT
8.17
3 Matches
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.