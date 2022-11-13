Be the first one to comment on this story
Cool Boys
The Expendables
1.Zaman Attari
CY . ALL
112 Runs
3 Matches
2.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP . BOWL
59 Runs
5 Matches
3.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
57 Runs
4 Matches
4.Ali Anwaar
CY . BAT
43 Runs
3 Matches
CY . WK
42 Runs
3 Matches
1.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
276.92
5 Matches
CY . ALL
233.33
2 Matches
3.Zaman Attari
CY . ALL
210.26
4 Matches
4.Ali Anwaar
CY . BAT
200.00
4 Matches
5.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
196.55
5 Matches
1.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
12 Wkts
5 Matches
2.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
6 Wkts
5 Matches
3.Burhanudin Sabir
CY . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Adel Farooq
EXP . ALL
4 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Ali Anwaar
CY . BAT
3 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
5.00
5 Matches
2.Burhanudin Sabir
CY . BOWL
6.25
2 Matches
3.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
6.40
5 Matches
4.Ali Anwaar
CY . BAT
7.33
4 Matches
5.Rizwan Khan
CY . ALL
8.49
5 Matches
