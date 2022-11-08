Be the first one to comment on this story
Bowl
Cool Boys
Z Games Strikers
ZGS . BAT
72 Runs
2 Matches
2.Ali Anwaar
CY . ALL
43 Runs
2 Matches
3.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
39 Runs
2 Matches
4.Akshay Rathore
ZGS . ALL
37 Runs
2 Matches
5.Faizan Awan
CY . BAT
34 Runs
2 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
275.00
2 Matches
2.Hamid Nawaz
CY . BAT
229.41
2 Matches
3.Zaman Attari
CY . ALL
228.57
1 Match
4.Ali Anwaar
CY . ALL
204.76
2 Matches
CY . WK
200.00
2 Matches
1.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Rizwan Khan
CY . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
5.Farhad Khan
CY . BOWL
1 Wkt
1 Match
1.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
5.75
2 Matches
ZGS . ALL
6.50
2 Matches
3.Farhad Khan
CY . BOWL
7.50
1 Match
4.Rizwan Khan
CY . BAT
7.50
2 Matches
5.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
8.25
2 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
