Match Details
Match
5/6 Place Play Of
Jamaica T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 May, 09:15 PM IST
Venue
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Kingston
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Ricardo Mcintosh
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Holness
Player Image Damian Ebanks
Player Image Delbert Gayle
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Sheldon Cottrell
Player Image A Fraser
Player Image Gordon Bryan
Player Image M Silver
Player Image C Powell
captain icon
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Andre McCarthy
Player Image Warren Campbell
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image C Powell
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A Fraser
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Ricardo Mcintosh
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Holness
Player Image Damian Ebanks
Player Image Delbert Gayle
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Andre McCarthy
Player Image Sheldon Cottrell
Player Image A Fraser
Player Image Gordon Bryan
Player Image C Powell
captain icon
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Derval Green
Player Image Warren Campbell
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image C Powell
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A Fraser
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

98/6

2nd Innings

83/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Cornwall Warriors
Surrey Risers
Match starts in
Starts 4 May 2022, 09:15 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

