Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 8
European Cricket Series - Hungary
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
14 Jun, 06:00 PM IST
Venue
GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary
Poll: Which team will win?

Debrecen Vikings

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Harsh Mandhyan
Player Image Abhishek Stan Ahuja
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Safi Zahir
Player Image Khaibar Deldar
Player Image Haseeb Ahmed
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Sai Goutham
Player Image Abhitesh Prashar
Player Image Usmaan Ghori
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Zeeshan Khan
captain icon
Player Image Rakibul Rifat
Player Image Kshf Sani
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Zeeshan Khan
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Abhitesh Prashar
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Harsh Mandhyan
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Safi Zahir
Player Image Khaibar Deldar
Player Image Haseeb Ahmed
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Akramullah Malikzada
Player Image Abhitesh Prashar
Player Image Usmaan Ghori
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Zeeshan Khan captain icon
Player Image Rakibul Rifat
Player Image Kshf Sani
Player Image Tahir Hafeez
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Zeeshan Khan captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Rakibul Rifat
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

112/5

2nd Innings

96/5

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Debrecen Vikings
Royal Tigers Cricket Club
Match starts in
Starts 14 Jun 2022, 06:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.