Delhi won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

3/1 (2.1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dhruv Shorey
1
8
0
0
12

b R Shukla

Kunwar Bidhuri
0
1
0
0
0

Not out

Yash Dhull
0
4
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
2
(b 0, lb 1, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(2.1 Ov, RR: 1.38)

3/1
0
0
Did not bat
Navdeep Saini , Nitish Rana , Ishant Sharma , Himmat Singh , Anuj Rawat , Lalit Yadav , Ayush Badoni , Shivank Vashisht
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Sushant Mishra
1.1
0
1
0
0.9
0
Rahul Shukla
1
0
1
1
1
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Dhruv Shorey

b R Shukla

1-1
1.2
Playing XI
Delhi
Current Run Rate: 1.38
DEL won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.