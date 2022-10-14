Create
DR vs SAI
Ravindu Sanjeewa

Bat & Wk

Imran Kaskar

Bat

Mohammed Saleh

Bat

Hassan Arif

Bat

Aamir Javed

Bat

Sadiq Kassim

All

Sasanka Wishwajith

All

Ashen Sangeeth

All

Zain Fakhr

Bowl

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Bowl

Nabeel Ghafoor

Bowl

Naveej Puthenpurayil

Bat & Wk

Mohammed Farook

Bat

Pramod Varghese

Bat

Khadarvalli Shaik

Bat

Stanley Cherian

Bat

Sakheer Hussain

All

Shiraz Khan

All

Mohammed Shafeeq

Bowl

Sajid Anjillath

Bowl

Saadh Sajjad

Bowl

Jiss Jacob

Bowl

Bench
Mohammed Sawood

 

Nadeem Mukles

 

Mohammed Sadique

 

Mohsin Hayat

 

Arpit Pandey

 

Manuraj Rama

 

Nawas Khan

 

Allan Pereira

 

Mohamed Jameel

 

Safan Patel

 

Isuru Sampath

 

Akhil Balakrishnan

 

Mohammed Hisham

 

Danish Aafaqi

 

Yasir Fayaz

 

Vivaan Cherian

 

Fayez Rehman

 

Hashim Mohammed

 

Subash Sivan

 

Hajeer Koya

 

Mohamed Farees

 

Harshad Thodi

 

Saanu Stephen

 

Ansal Nazzar

 

Haris Cherukad

 

Subin Chacko

 

Jinu Joy

 

Seyyaf Rafi

 

Riyas Mohamed

 

Sunil Musthafa

 

Rijil Venugopal

 

Jassem Ismail

 

Skyle Stephen

 

Match Details
Match
Match 18
KCC T20 Championship 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
14 Oct, 04:00 PM IST
Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Shiraz Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Mohammed Farook
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Shiraz Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Mohammed Farook
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Aamir Javed

DR . BAT

161 Runs

3 Matches

2.Mohammed Farook

SAI . BAT

124 Runs

3 Matches

3.Ravindu Sanjeewa

DR . WK

95 Runs

3 Matches

4.Shiraz Khan

SAI . ALL

68 Runs

3 Matches

5.Sasanka Wishwajith

DR . ALL

61 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Desert Raiders

W

L

L

-

-

Saipem

W

L

W

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 14 Oct 2022, 04:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.