Match Details
Match
Match 23
Jharkhand T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
27 Jun, 09:00 AM IST
Venue
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ranchi
Poll: Which team will win?

Dhanbad Dynamos

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Pankaj Kumar
Player Image Shresth Sagar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Vivek Kumar
Player Image Vikash Vishal
Player Image Prakash Kumar Munda
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Pratik Ranjan
Player Image Vivekanand Tiwari
Player Image Nishikant Kumar
Player Image Aryan Hooda
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Supriyo Chakraborty
Player Image Yuvraj Kumar captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Yuvraj Kumar captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Supriyo Chakraborty
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Pankaj Kumar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Vivek Kumar
Player Image Wilfred Beng
Player Image Vikash Vishal
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Vivekanand Tiwari
Player Image Nishikant Kumar
Player Image Pratik Ranjan captain icon
Player Image Vishal Prasad
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Supriyo Chakraborty
Player Image Yuvraj Kumar
Player Image Ankit Kumar
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Pratik Ranjan captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Pankaj Kumar
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

126/6

2nd Innings

115/5

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 27 Jun 2022, 09:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.