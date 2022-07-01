Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
2nd Semi Final
Jharkhand T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
01 Jul, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ranchi
Poll: Which team will win?

Dhanbad Dynamos

Ranchi Raiders

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Robin Minz captain icon
Player Image Shresth Sagar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Arnav Sinha
Player Image A Yadav
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Vikash Vishal
Player Image Ajay-Sonu-T
Player Image Vivekanand Tiwari
Player Image Pratik Ranjan
Player Image S Yadav
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Harsh Rana
Player Image Yuvraj Kumar
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Robin Minz captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Vikash Vishal
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Robin Minz
Player Image Shresth Sagar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Arnav Sinha
Player Image A Yadav
Player Image Vikash Vishal captain icon
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Vivekanand Tiwari
Player Image Pratik Ranjan
Player Image S Yadav
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Harsh Rana
Player Image Yuvraj Kumar
Player Image K Ankit
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Vikash Vishal captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Robin Minz
Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 1 Jul 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.