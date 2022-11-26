Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Ankit Subedi
PROV1 . BAT
50 Runs
2 Matches
2.Shaurya Singh
DCA . WK
45 Runs
1 Match
3.Siddhant Lohani
PROV1 . ALL
42 Runs
2 Matches
4.Arjun Bharadwaj
DCA . BAT
41 Runs
1 Match
5.Niraj Mukhiya
PROV1 . WK
22 Runs
2 Matches
W
-
-
-
-
L
W
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.