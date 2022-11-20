Create
DDD vs INW
Rahul Soni

Bat & Wk

Haroon Ghaus

Bat

Mohamed Nashir Saipillai

Bat

Muhammad Hanif

Bat

Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid

All

Ali Gohar

All

Adarsh Desai

All

Charith Nirmal

All

Mohit Raghav

Bowl

Ashish Sharma

Bowl

Shazaib Khan

Bowl

Pratik Shettigar

Bat & Wk

Srivantha Thilakahetti

Bat

Tharanga Jayasinghe

Bat

Husein Juzar

Bat

Thinus Steyn

All

Varun Kumar-I

All

Lucky Abbas

All

Azeem Siddiqui

All

Shamim Ali

Bowl

Jeewantha Jayawickrama

Bowl

Zaib Pirzada

Bowl

Akshay Jotin

 

Rathesh Pojari

 

Anoop Nair

 

Abdul Safer

 

Ryan Rasheed

 

Zahoor Ahmed

 

Muhammad Luqman-I

 

Nizakat Ali

 

Diyon Stouter

 

Haseeb Lashari

 

Imran Meyen

 

Javed Siddiqi

 

Samay Mishra

 

Gayan Randiligama

 

Shayan Khan

 

Sajid Teji

 

Usman Azim

 

Dylan Krishan

 

Uwais Mirajkar

 

Ranjith Nair

 

Zahid Ameer

 

Vikas Kapur

 

Hamad Arshad

 

Vijender

 

Shreyas-VR

 

Match
Match 37
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
20 Nov, 10:30 PM IST
Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, Dubai
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid

DDD . ALL

148 Runs

3 Matches

2.Tharanga Jayasinghe

INW . BAT

97 Runs

5 Matches

3.Srivantha Thilakahetti

INW . BAT

87 Runs

4 Matches

4.Thinus Steyn

INW . ALL

52 Runs

5 Matches

5.Muhammad Hanif

DDD . ALL

49 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Dubai Dare Devils

L

W

L

W

L

International Warriors

L

L

L

L

L

