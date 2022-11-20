Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid
DDD . ALL
148 Runs
3 Matches
2.Tharanga Jayasinghe
INW . BAT
97 Runs
5 Matches
3.Srivantha Thilakahetti
INW . BAT
87 Runs
4 Matches
4.Thinus Steyn
INW . ALL
52 Runs
5 Matches
5.Muhammad Hanif
DDD . ALL
49 Runs
1 Match
L
W
L
W
L
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.