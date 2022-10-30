Create
DG vs INW
Syed Hasnain Raza

Bat & Wk

Waqas Ahmed Khan

Bat

Shajat Talat

Bat

Muhammad Hassan Tanveer

Bat

Syed Aashir Hasnain

All

Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah

All

Tashfen Yasin

Bowl

Muhammad-Adeel Muhammad-Yameen

Bowl

Muhammad Adnan Qaisar

Bowl

Mohamad Sihan

Bowl

Rehman Gul

Bowl

Pratik Shettigar

Bat & Wk

Srivantha Thilakahetti

Bat

Tharanga Jayasinghe

Bat

Imran Meyen

Bat

Samay Mishra

Bat

Thinus Steyn

All

Shayan Khan

All

Varun Kumar-I

All

Zahid Ameer

All

Ranjith Nair

Bowl

Jeewantha Jayawickrama

Bowl

Muhammad Aslam Shehzad

 

Bilal Azmat Muhammad

 

Varun Anil Arora

 

Muhammad Rehan Shah

 

Nizakat Ali

 

Diyon Stouter

 

Haseeb Lashari

 

Javed Siddiqi

 

Husein Juzar

 

Gayan Randiligama

 

Lucky Abbas

 

Sajid Teji

 

Usman Azim

 

Dylan Krishan

 

Zaib Pirzada

 

Uwais Mirajkar

 

Vikas Kapur

 

Shamim Ali

 

Match
Match 15
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
30 Oct, 10:30 PM IST
Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, Dubai
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Waqas Ahmed Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Thinus Steyn
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Waqas Ahmed Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Thinus Steyn
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Tharanga Jayasinghe

INW . BAT

68 Runs

1 Match

2.Waqas Ahmed Khan

DG . ALL

66 Runs

1 Match

3.Srivantha Thilakahetti

INW . BAT

34 Runs

1 Match

4.Rehman Gul

DG . BAT

33 Runs

1 Match

5.Thinus Steyn

INW . ALL

31 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Dubai Gymkhana

L

L

L

L

L

International Warriors

L

-

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 30 Oct 2022, 10:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.