Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
East Zone Women won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
EZ-W vs NW-W
Madhuri Mehta

Bat & Wk

Ashwani Kumari

Bat

Priyanka Bala

Bat

Devyani Prasad

Bat

Jhumki Debnath

Bat

Priyanka Priyadarshini

All

Anuja Patil

All

Rashmi Dey

All

Mita Paul

Bowl

Saika ishaque

Bowl

Shannti Kumari

Bowl

Gangadevi Waikhom

Bat & Wk

MP Singson

Bat

Mai Mekh

Bat

Debasmitha Dutta

Bat

Nabam Yapu

Bat

Purni Maya Gurung

All

Lalrinfeli

All

Pranita Chettri

All

Limatola Shilu Ao

Bowl

Bench
Anshu KP Gupta Apurva

 

Rameswari Naik

 

Sukanya Parida

 

Puja Rani Das

 

Jyoti Thapa

 

Alemienla Bendangyanger

 

Lalhriat Puii

 

Mangsatabam Chingkheileima Chanu

 

Monica Phawa

 

Ajima Sangma

 

East Zone Women
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
EZ-W won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.