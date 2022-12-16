Be the first one to comment on this story
Easterns
Eastern Province
1.Joshua van Heerden
EPR
. BAT
285
Runs
3 Matches
2.Shane Dadswell
EASTN
. ALL
197
Runs
3.Marco Marais
143
Runs
4.Nonelela Yikha
128
Runs
5.Juan Lubbe
115
Runs
1.Thomas Kaber
EPR
. ALL
170.00
2.Joshua Dodd
162.50
3.Sinovuyo Ntuntwana
EPR
. BOWL
136.36
4.Phaphama Fojela
116.67
5.Shane Dadswell
103.68
1.Sinovuyo Ntuntwana
6
Wkts
2.Neo Felane
EASTN
. BOWL
5
Wkts
2 Matches
3.Mekyle Pillay
4.Divan Posthumus
5.Jason Niemand
1.Kabelo Sekhukhune
EASTN
. BAT
2.00
2.Mekyle Pillay
3.92
3.Shane Dadswell
4.64
4.69
5.Phaphama Fojela
4.82
L
W
