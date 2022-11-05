Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Fanyan Mughal
MAR
251
Runs
9 Matches
2.Basil George
EDX
. BAT
221
Runs
3.Niraj Khanna
MAR
. WK
172
Runs
4.Samuel Stanislaus
EDX
. ALL
160
Runs
8 Matches
5.Nowell Khosla
MAR
. BAT
118
Runs
210.92
208.49
3.Noman Mehar
203.13
4.Gigin George
200.00
2 Matches
5.Suleman Muhammad
166.67
1.Jais Mathew
EDX
. BOWL
11
Wkts
2.Bose Paul
10
Wkts
3.Nithin Babu
8
Wkts
4.Basil George
5.Akashlal Ramesan
7
Wkts
1.Nithin Babu
5.00
2.Fanyan Mughal
5.69
3.Faisal Mahrose
5.83
6 Matches
5.85
5.Farhan Masih
MAR
. BOWL
5.88
4 Matches
