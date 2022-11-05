Create
Match starts in
Starts 5 Nov 2022, 07:30 PM IST
 
Toss Update: Marsa won the toss and opted to bat. 
Hello and Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage for the final of ECS T10 Malta. It will be the Edex Knights who will fight it out against Marsa in what seems to be an exciting encounter in prospect. To bring you all the live coverage from this encounter, it will be the duo of Arya Sekhar Chakraborty and Soumrayo. Stay tuned for the toss update and the team sheets. 
It's time for the final of ECS T10 Malta slated to be played between the Edex Knights and Marca CC. Both teams have played some tremendous cricket. Marsa CC had a sensational time in the group stage, winning 7 out of their 8 matches while the Edex Knights came out victorious on 6 occasions in 8 matches. There have been some brilliant individual performances from either team and they will look to gel as a unit in this grand final. 

For the Edex Knights, it has been Basil George who has emerged as their top-scorer with 232 runs in 10 matches at an average of 209. Samuel Stanislaus also had a good outing, scoring 169 runs in 10 matches. The semi-final proved to be a close contest in the end but some good bowling ensured that they defended a relatively low score on a sluggish Malta outfield. With the ball, Jais Mathew has been the stand-out performer for the Knights, bagging 13 wickets in 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.78. 

Marsa has been led from the front by Fanyan Mughal who has been their top-scorer with 261 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 207.14. Niraj Khanna and Nowel Khosla have also made some useful contributions throughout the tournament which has resulted in them reaching the final. With the ball, Arslan Arshad has been the pick of the bowlers, with 10 wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.47. Fanyan Mughal has also been handy with the ball, bagging 7 wickets. 