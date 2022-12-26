Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Emirates Blues
Fujairah
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Vritiya Aravind
EMB . WK
411 Runs
9 Matches
EMB . BAT
268 Runs
9 Matches
FUJ . ALL
206 Runs
7 Matches
EMB . BAT
180 Runs
9 Matches
FUJ . WK
149 Runs
8 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
233.33
6 Matches
2.Hameed Khan
FUJ . BAT
155.43
9 Matches
FUJ . WK
153.61
8 Matches
FUJ . ALL
151.47
7 Matches
EMB . BAT
150.56
9 Matches
EMB . BOWL
10 Wkts
4 Matches
EMB . BOWL
9 Wkts
7 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
9 Wkts
9 Matches
EMB . ALL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
5.65
9 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
6.06
6 Matches
EMB . BOWL
6.39
7 Matches
FUJ . ALL
6.81
7 Matches
FUJ . BOWL
6.92
7 Matches
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.