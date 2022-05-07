×
Create
Notifications
Article image

Go to article
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 6
FairBreak Invitational Women's T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
07 May, 05:30 PM IST
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Poll: Which team will win?

Falcons Women

Spirit Women

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Theertha Satish
Player Image Sarah Bryce
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Chamari Atapattu captain icon
Player Image Danielle Wyatt
Player Image Sophia Dunkley
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Sophie Ecclestone
Player Image Jahanara Alam
Player Image Ayabonga Khaka
Player Image Anju Gurung
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Nicola Carey
Player Image Mariko Hill
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chamari Atapattu captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Sophie Ecclestone
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Sarah Bryce
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Chamari Atapattu
Player Image Danielle Wyatt captain icon
Player Image Britney Cooper
Player Image Sophia Dunkley
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Sophie Ecclestone
Player Image Jahanara Alam
Player Image Ayabonga Khaka
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Nicola Carey
Player Image Mariko Hill
Player Image Nattaya Boochatham
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Danielle Wyatt captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Nicola Carey
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

156/6

2nd Innings

144/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Falcons Women
Spirit Women
Match starts in
Starts 7 May 2022, 05:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी