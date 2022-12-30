Be the first one to comment on this story
Far West United
Pokhara Avengers
1.Hashmatullah Shahidi
FWU
. BAT
136
Runs
4 Matches
2.Upul Tharanga
PKA
. WK
132
Runs
5 Matches
3.Kushal Malla
PKA
. ALL
106
Runs
4.Dev Khanal
96
Runs
5.Aasif Sheikh
PKA
. BAT
82
Runs
1.Bipin Khatri
PKA
. BOWL
300.00
3 Matches
2.Karan KC
FWU
. ALL
197.06
3.Pratis GC
161.76
4.Kushal Malla
153.62
5.Siddhant Lohani
140.00
1.Umair Ali
FWU
. BOWL
7
Wkts
3.Zahir Khan
4
Wkts
5.Hashmatullah Shahidi
3
Wkts
5.67
2.Kushal Malla
5.86
3.Umair Ali
6.50
4.Sher Malla
7.08
5.Karan KC
7.17
L
D
W
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
