Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
1st T20I
Estonia tour of Finland
Schedule
Date & Time
19 Jun, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava
Poll: Which team will win?

Finland

Estonia

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image A.Mohan
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Nathan Collins
Player Image Atif Rasheed
Player Image M Obili
Player Image H Khan
Player Image M Islam
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe
Player Image Naveed Shahid
Player Image A Rana
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Peter Gallagher
Player Image A Sher
captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image A Sher
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Jonathan Scamans
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Nathan Collins
Player Image Atif Rasheed
Player Image H Khan
Player Image M Islam
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe
Player Image R Muhammad
Player Image K Vislapuu
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Peter Gallagher
Player Image A Sher
captain icon
Player Image A .Amjad
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image A Sher
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A .Amjad
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

149/7

2nd Innings

135/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Finland
Estonia
Match starts in
Starts 19 Jun 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.