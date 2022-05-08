×
Match Details
Match
Match 8
Women's Quadrangular T20I Series 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
08 May, 06:30 PM IST
Venue
Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Busra Uca
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Priya Sabu
Player Image Tara Britton
Player Image Marie Violleau
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Soujanya Chamundaiah
Player Image Valentina Avdylaj
Player Image Cindy Breteche
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Antoinette Stiglitz
Player Image Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
captain icon
Player Image Marie Violleau
Player Image Poppy McGeown
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Antoinette Stiglitz
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Maelle Cargouet
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Priya Sabu
Player Image Tara Britton
Player Image Harjivan Bhullar
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Soujanya Chamundaiah
Player Image Valentina Avdylaj
Player Image Ganesh Pooja
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Antoinette Stiglitz
Player Image Lydia Templeman
Player Image Poppy McGeown
Player Image Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Mahadewa Pathirannehelage
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Poppy McGeown
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

139/5

2nd Innings

97/7

France Women
Austria Women
Starts 8 May 2022, 06:30 PM IST
 
