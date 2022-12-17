Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Fujairah
Ajman
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Rahul Chopra
AJM
. WK
104
Runs
3 Matches
2.Wajid Khan
AJM
. ALL
90
Runs
3.Rohan Mustafa
FUJ
. ALL
83
Runs
2 Matches
4.Ansh Tandon
AJM
. BAT
69
Runs
5.Syed Haider Shah
FUJ
. WK
67
Runs
4 Matches
1.Wajid Khan
169.81
2.Rohan Mustafa
159.62
3.Hameed Khan
FUJ
. BAT
145.45
4 Matches
4.Rahul Chopra
120.93
5.Mohammed Ajmal
117.78
1.Harry Bharwal
FUJ
. BOWL
7
Wkts
2.Waseem Muhammad
5
Wkts
3.Jiju Janardhanan
4
Wkts
4.Raja Akifullah Khan
3
Wkts
5.Saqib Manshad
AJM
. BOWL
1.Rohan Mustafa
4.88
2.Harry Bharwal
5.06
3.Saqib Manshad
6.88
4.Wajid Khan
7.29
5.Jiju Janardhanan
8.00
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
6/0 (1)
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 6)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.