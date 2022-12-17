Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Ajman won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

6/0 (1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jiju Janardhanan  *
5
4
0
0
125

Not out

Hamdan Tahir
1
2
0
0
50

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(1 Ov, RR: 6)

6/0
0
0
Did not bat
Waseem Muhammad , Maroof Merchant , Raja Akifullah Khan , Harry Bharwal , Hameed Khan , Muhammad Usman , Rohan Mustafa , Syed Haider Shah , Junaid Siddique
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Shiraz Ahmed
1
0
6
0
6
0
Playing XI
Fujairah
6/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 6
AJM won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jiju Janardhanan *
1
1
0
0
100
Hamdan Tahir
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
6 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shiraz Ahmed *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.