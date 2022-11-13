Create
25/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 25
ECC won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Hameed Khan *
4
1
1
0
400
Saif Janjua
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
25 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Muhammad Yasir *
0.2
0
4
0
12
 
0.4 Muhammad Yasir to Hameed Khan, Four
0.3 Muhammad Yasir to Hameed Khan, Six
0.2 Muhammad Yasir to Hameed Khan, Four
0.1 Muhammad Yasir to Saif Janjua, 1 leg bye