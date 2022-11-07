Be the first one to comment on this story
Future Mattress
Sri Lions
FM . BAT
187 Runs
3 Matches
2.Waruna Perera
SIL . BAT
82 Runs
3 Matches
3.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
53 Runs
3 Matches
FM . BAT
46 Runs
3 Matches
5.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
43 Runs
3 Matches
FM . BOWL
250.00
3 Matches
FM . BAT
249.33
3 Matches
3.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
226.32
3 Matches
4.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
203.85
3 Matches
FM . BOWL
200.00
1 Match
1.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
10 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
8 Wkts
3 Matches
FM . BAT
3 Wkts
3 Matches
FM . WK
2 Wkts
3 Matches
FM . BOWL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
FM . BOWL
4.86
3 Matches
FM . ALL
5.50
1 Match
3.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
6.09
3 Matches
FM . WK
6.50
3 Matches
5.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
6.54
3 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl