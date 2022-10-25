Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Future Stars
Saipem
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
FUT . ALL
234 Runs
5 Matches
2.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
197 Runs
6 Matches
FUT . BAT
195 Runs
6 Matches
FUT . ALL
159 Runs
6 Matches
5.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
148 Runs
6 Matches
FUT . ALL
200.00
6 Matches
FUT . BAT
187.50
6 Matches
3.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
184.11
6 Matches
FUT . ALL
175.94
5 Matches
FUT . BAT
173.68
5 Matches
FUT . ALL
11 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Sajid Anjillath
SAI . ALL
11 Wkts
4 Matches
FUT . ALL
10 Wkts
6 Matches
4.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
5.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
FUT . ALL
5.95
6 Matches
2.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
6.41
6 Matches
FUT . BOWL
6.45
3 Matches
4.Mohammed Shafeeq
SAI . ALL
6.54
6 Matches
5.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
7.17
6 Matches
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
25/1 (2.5)
b Irfanullah Sultanzai
Not out
Not out
(2.5 Ov, RR: 8.82)
b Irfanullah Sultanzai
Bat & Wk
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.