Saipem
25/1 (2.5)
Current Run Rate: 8.82
SAI won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Stanley Cherian *
10
7
2
0
142
Shiraz Khan
1
4
0
0
25
P'SHIP
14 (10)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Irfanullah Sultanzai *
1.4
0
13
1
7.8
 
0.6 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Stanley Cherian, no run
0.5 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Stanley Cherian, no run
0.5 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, 2 wide
0.4 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, Four
0.4 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, 1 wide
0.3 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, 2 runs
0.2 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, 2 runs
0.1 Rooh Ullah-Khan to Khadarvalli Shaik, no run