1.6 Haider Ali Butt to Fahad Alhashmi, no run

Stadium
Vision Cricket Center, Dubai
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Shabeer Kunhimarakkar
Bat & Wk
Pratik Shettigar
Bat & Wk
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP
. BOWL
5.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP
. ALL
1.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP
. ALL
3.Danysh Hyder
EXP
. BOWL
4.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP
. BOWL
1.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP
. ALL
3.Atta-ur-Rehman
GFL
. BOWL
5.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP
. BOWL
1.Atta-ur-Rehman
GFL
. BOWL
2.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)