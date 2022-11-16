Create
The Expendables
28/2 (2.1)
Current Run Rate: 12.92
EXP won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Danysh Hyder *
1
2
0
0
50
Fahad Alhashmi
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Atta-ur-Rehman *
0.1
0
0
1
0
 
1.6 Haider Ali Butt to Fahad Alhashmi, no run
1.6 Haider Ali Butt to Fahad Alhashmi, 1 wide
1.5 Haider Ali Butt to Akbar Bosan, no run
1.4 Haider Ali Butt to Akbar Bosan, Six
1.3 Haider Ali Butt to Akbar Bosan, Four
1.2 Haider Ali Butt to Akbar Bosan, Four
1.1 Haider Ali Butt to Akbar Bosan, 2 runs
0.6 Muhammad Rashid to Akbar Bosan, 1 run
0.5 Muhammad Rashid to Akbar Bosan, Four
0.4 Muhammad Rashid to Danysh Hyder, 1 run
0.3 Muhammad Rashid to Akbar Bosan, 1 run
0.2 Muhammad Rashid to Akbar Bosan, Four
0.1 Muhammad Rashid to Akbar Bosan, no run