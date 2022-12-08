Create
Ghana
30/0 (3.3)
Current Run Rate: 8.57
Ghana won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
James Vifah *
11
13
1
0
84
Samson Awiah
13
8
2
0
162
P'SHIP
30 (21)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Andreh Jarju *
1.3
0
9
0
6
 
3.3 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, 1 run
3.2 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, no run
3.1 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, no run
2.6 Bubacarr Kuyateh to JK Vifah, 1 run
2.5 Bubacarr Kuyateh to JK Vifah, Four
2.5 Bubacarr Kuyateh to JK Vifah, 1 wide
2.4 Bubacarr Kuyateh to SK Awiah, 1 run
2.4 Bubacarr Kuyateh to SK Awiah, 1 wide
2.3 Bubacarr Kuyateh to JK Vifah, no run
2.2 Bubacarr Kuyateh to SK Awiah, no run
2.1 Bubacarr Kuyateh to JK Vifah, 1 run
1.6 Andreh Jarju to SK Awiah, Four
1.5 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, 1 run
1.4 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, no run
1.3 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, 2 runs
1.2 Andreh Jarju to JK Vifah, no run
1.1 Andreh Jarju to SK Awiah, 1 run