Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
Gems Education CC
Gallion CKT Club
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
GCC . ALL
231 Runs
6 Matches
GCC . BAT
155 Runs
6 Matches
3.Ali Teepu
GED . ALL
112 Runs
4 Matches
4.Revlino Fernandes
GED . BAT
99 Runs
3 Matches
5.Salman Shahid
GED . WK
94 Runs
3 Matches
1.Salman Shahid
GED . WK
191.84
3 Matches
GCC . ALL
181.89
6 Matches
3.Revlino Fernandes
GED . BAT
180.00
3 Matches
GED . BAT
169.57
1 Match
GCC . BAT
156.57
6 Matches
GCC . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
GED . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Binny Ragunath
GED . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
GCC . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
GCC . BOWL
5 Wkts
6 Matches
GED . BAT
2.00
1 Match
2.Zafar Raja
GED . BOWL
3.91
1 Match
3.Ahmad Zaman
GED . ALL
7.00
3 Matches
GCC . ALL
7.14
3 Matches
5.Ali Teepu
GED . ALL
7.20
4 Matches
W
L
W
W
-
L
W
W
L
L
W
L
W
W
-
L
W
W
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat