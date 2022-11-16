Be the first one to comment on this story
Ghani Institute Of Cricket
Malaysian Stars
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Syed Aziz
MS
. ALL
102
Runs
2 Matches
2.Mohsin Riza
GIC
. BAT
95
Runs
3.Virandeep Singh
80
Runs
4.Ahmad Faiz
MS
. BAT
78
Runs
5.Asad Ali-IV
GIC
. ALL
54
Runs
1.Sharvin Muniandy
180.00
2.Ahmad Faiz
136.84
3.Asad Ali-IV
122.73
4.Syed Aziz
103.03
5.Akhtra Shah
GIC
. BOWL
100.00
1 Match
1.Akhtra Shah
4
Wkts
2.Sharvin Muniandy
3.Syed Aziz
3
Wkts
4.Khizar Hayat Durrani
MS
. BOWL
5.Rizwan Haider
3.00
2.Asad Ali-IV
3.25
3.71
4.Saad Wasim
3.77
5.Khizar Hayat Durrani
3.91
W
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.