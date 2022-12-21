Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Shian Brathwaite
PEL . WK
200 Runs
10 Matches
2.Ravendra Persaud
PEL . ALL
182 Runs
10 Matches
3.Kyle Corbin
GUA . BAT
155 Runs
7 Matches
4.Shaqkere Parris
GUA . BAT
125 Runs
8 Matches
5.Alcindo Holder
GUA . BAT
111 Runs
8 Matches
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.