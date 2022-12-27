Be the first one to comment on this story
Gujarat
Chandigarh
Draw
1.Priyank Panchal
GUJ
. BAT
248
Runs
2 Matches
2.Ankit Kaushik
CHR
. ALL
167
Runs
3.Gaurav Puri
CHR
. BAT
151
Runs
4.Chintan Gaja
GUJ
. BOWL
137
Runs
5.Arjit Pannu
136
Runs
1.Arzan Nagwaswalla
86.67
1 Match
2.Saurav Chauhan
72.00
3.Het Patel
GUJ
. WK
68.00
4.Priyank Panchal
60.49
5.Karan Patel
58.86
1.Siddharth Desai
15
Wkts
2.Sandeep Sharma
CHR
. BOWL
7
Wkts
3.Shen Patel
5
Wkts
4.Hardik Patel
4
Wkts
5.Arzan Nagwaswalla
2.43
2.Chintan Gaja
2.93
3.Siddharth Desai
2.94
4.Hartejassvi Kapoor
CHR
.
3.05
5.Rohit Dhanda
3.18
W
D
L
