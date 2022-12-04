5.6 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, no run

Stadium
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Playing XI
Lineups out
Vishnukant Chauhan
Bat & Wk
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
2.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC
. ALL
3.Sulabh Haladkar
SRC
. BOWL
5.Ganesh Wanjale
GYC
. BOWL
3.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC
. ALL
4.Sulabh Haladkar
SRC
. BOWL
5.Sartaj Ansari
GYC
. BOWL
1.Piyush Patel
SRC
. BOWL
2.Shubham Yadav-I
GYC
. BAT
3.Sartaj Ansari
GYC
. BOWL
5.Vinod Ahriwar
SRC
. BAT
1.Vinod Ahriwar
SRC
. BAT
2.Sartaj Ansari
GYC
. BOWL
3.Sulabh Haladkar
SRC
. BOWL
4.Shubham Yadav-I
GYC
. BAT
5.Piyush Patel
SRC
. BOWL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)