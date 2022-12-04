Create
Sri Ram Club
48/2 (7.1)
Current Run Rate: 6.7
SRC won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Piyush Patel *
3
10
0
0
30
Kamlesh Saiyam
16
16
1
0
100
P'SHIP
11 (14)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sunil Kumar-II *
0.1
0
0
0
0
 
5.6 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, no run
5.5 Sartaj Ansari to Piyush Patel, 1 run
5.4 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run
5.3 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, Four
5.2 Sartaj Ansari to Piyush Patel, 1 run
5.1 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run
4.6 Shubham Yadav-I to Piyush Patel, 2 bye
4.5 Shubham Yadav-I to Sarthak Jain, no run
4.4 Shubham Yadav-I to Kamlesh Saiyam, no run
4.3 Shubham Yadav-I to Kamlesh Saiyam, no run
4.2 Shubham Yadav-I to Kamlesh Saiyam, no run
4.2 Shubham Yadav-I to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 wide
4.1 Shubham Yadav-I to Sarthak Jain, 1 run
3.6 Sartaj Ansari to Sarthak Jain, Four
3.5 Sartaj Ansari to Sarthak Jain, no run
3.5 Sartaj Ansari to Sarthak Jain, 1 wide
3.4 Sartaj Ansari to Sarthak Jain, no run
3.3 Sartaj Ansari to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run