Hawks CC
Catalunya Tigers CC
1.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
203 Runs
6 Matches
CAT . WK
114 Runs
8 Matches
CAT . WK
104 Runs
8 Matches
4.Muhammad Bilal-II
HAW . BAT
92 Runs
4 Matches
HAW . ALL
66 Runs
6 Matches
1.Muhammad Bilal-II
HAW . BAT
262.86
4 Matches
HAW . ALL
246.15
2 Matches
3.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
220.65
6 Matches
4.Kamran Zia
HAW . WK
196.67
6 Matches
CAT . BOWL
192.86
4 Matches
1.Muhammad Asif II
CAT . BOWL
10 Wkts
8 Matches
2.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Muhammad Umar
CAT . BOWL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
HAW . BOWL
5 Wkts
6 Matches
CAT . BOWL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
1.Muhammad Asif II
CAT . BOWL
8.67
8 Matches
2.Yasir Ali
CAT . ALL
9.58
6 Matches
CAT . BOWL
9.71
5 Matches
4.Muhammad Umar
CAT . BOWL
10.77
7 Matches
HAW . ALL
11.22
6 Matches
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
