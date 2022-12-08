Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Match starts in
Starts 8 Dec 2022, 05:00 PM IST
 
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this ECS T10 Barcelona game between Hawks CC and Gracia CC! Taking you through the ride today will be your commentator duo of Mohul Bhowmick and Soumarya Dutta.