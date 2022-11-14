Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Hyderabad (India) won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

18/0 (3)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Harvik Desai
9
10
2
0
90

Not out

Samarth Vyas
6
8
1
0
75

Not out

Extras
3
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 3)
TOTAL

(3 Ov, RR: 6)

18/0
3
0
Did not bat
Cheteshwar Pujara , Arpit Vasavada , Chirag Jani , Dharmendrasinh Jadeja , Jaydev Unadkat , Sheldon Jackson , Prerak Mankad , Yuvraj Chudasama , Chetan Sakariya
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Elligaram Sanketh
2
0
14
0
7
0
Ravi Teja
1
0
4
0
4
0
Playing XI
HYD vs SAU
Bhavesh Seth

Bat & Wk

Tanmay Agarwal

Bat

Tilak Varma

Bat

Rahul Buddhi

Bat

Ravi Teja

Bat

Rohit Rayudu

All

Mickil Jaiswal

All

Tanay Thyagarajan

All

Anikethreddy

Bowl

Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah

Bowl

Elligaram Sanketh

Bowl

Bench
Jaweed Ali

 

Abhirath Reddy

 

Bhagath Varma

 

Rishith Reddy

 

Alankrit Agarwal

 

Dheeraj Goud

 

Tholkanti Goud

 

Saurashtra
18/0 (3)
Current Run Rate: 6
HYD won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.