Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Shweta Sehrawat
IBWU19 . BAT
50 Runs
1 Match
2.Soniya Mendhiya
IAWU19 . ALL
31 Runs
1 Match
IAWU19 . WK
20 Runs
1 Match
4.Raghvi Anand Singh Bist
IBWU19 . BAT
20 Runs
1 Match
5.Ishwari Savkar
IAWU19 . BAT
17 Runs
1 Match
W
-
-
-
-
W
-
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.