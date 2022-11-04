Be the first one to comment on this story
India A Womens U-19s
India D Womens U-19s
1.Soniya Mendhiya
IAWU19 . ALL
79 Runs
2 Matches
2.Hurley Gala
IDWU19 . BAT
54 Runs
2 Matches
IAWU19 . WK
41 Runs
2 Matches
4.Soumya Tiwari
IAWU19 . BAT
23 Runs
2 Matches
5.Aishwarya Singh
IDWU19 . BAT
23 Runs
2 Matches
IAWU19 . WK
110.81
2 Matches
2.Yashita Singh
IDWU19 . ALL
110.53
1 Match
3.Mahek Pokar
IDWU19 . WK
100.00
1 Match
4.Parunika Sisodia
IDWU19 . BOWL
100.00
2 Matches
5.Soniya Mendhiya
IAWU19 . ALL
98.75
2 Matches
1.Soniya Mendhiya
IAWU19 . ALL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
IDWU19 . ALL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Parshavi Chopra
IAWU19 . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Sonam Yadav
IAWU19 . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
5.Vaishnavi Sharma
IDWU19 . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
1.Vaishnavi Sharma
IDWU19 . BOWL
3.00
2 Matches
2.Soniya Mendhiya
IAWU19 . ALL
3.88
2 Matches
3.Soumya Tiwari
IAWU19 . BAT
4.00
2 Matches
4.Parshavi Chopra
IAWU19 . ALL
4.13
2 Matches
5.Sonam Yadav
IAWU19 . BOWL
4.13
2 Matches
L
W
-
-
-
L
L
-
-
-
L
W
-
-
-
L
L
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
