India D Womens U-19s won the toss & elected to field
Playing XI
IAWU19 vs IDWU19
Hrishita Niladri Basu

Bat & Wk

Naini Rajput

Bat

Ishwari Savkar

Bat

Soumya Tiwari

Bat

Soniya Mendhiya

Bat

Parshavi Chopra

All

Khushbu Kumari

All

Falak Nazir Naz

All

Sonam Yadav

Bowl

Yashasvi Katta

Bowl

K Mahanthi Sree

Bowl

Mahek Pokar

Bat & Wk

Hurley Gala

Bat

Roshni Kumar

Bat

Aishwarya Singh

Bat

Shikha Kumar

Bat

Najla C M C

All

Pooja Raj

All

Yashita Singh

All

Parunika Sisodia

Bowl

Krishna Patel

Bowl

Vaishnavi Sharma

Bowl

Bench
Sanika Chalke

 

Kanishka Thakur

 

Shabnam

 

Anaya Garg

 

Ishitha Koduri

 

Vasuvi Fishta

 

India A Womens U-19s
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
IDWU19 won the toss and elected to field
 
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.