IAWU19 vs SL-WU19
Hrishita Niladri Basu

Bat & Wk

Shweta Sehrawat

Bat

Soumya Tiwari

Bat

Shikha Shalot

Bat

Soniya Mendhiya

All

Archana Devi

All

Hurley Gala

All

Yashasri

Bowl

Sonam Yadav

Bowl

Tithas Sadhu

Bowl

Parshavi Chopra

Bowl

Vishmi Rajapaksha

Bat

Manudi Nanayakkara

Bat

Nethmi Senarathne

Bat

Dewmi Vihanga

All

Rashmi Nethranjali

All

Vihara Sewwandi

All

Umaya Rathnayake

Bowl

Vidushika Perera

Bowl

Pamoda Shaini

Bowl

Dulanga Dissanayake

Bowl

Mahek Pokar

 

Bidisha Dey

 

Roshni Kumar

 

Aishwarya Singh

 

Jintimani Kalita

 

Vaishnavi Sharma

 

Khushbu Kumari

 

Nisansala Perera

 

Sanjana Kavindi

 

Rishmi Sanjana

 

Rashmika Sewwandi

 

Harini Perera

 

Match Details
Match
Match 5
Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series
Schedule
Date & Time
17 Nov, 09:00 AM IST
Venue
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Shweta Sehrawat
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Archana Devi
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Shweta Sehrawat
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Archana Devi
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Manudi Nanayakkara

SL-WU19 . BAT

55 Runs

2 Matches

2.Shweta Sehrawat

IAWU19 . BAT

53 Runs

2 Matches

3.Hurley Gala

IAWU19 . ALL

35 Runs

1 Match

4.Shikha Shalot

IAWU19 . BAT

32 Runs

2 Matches

5.Rashmi Nethranjali

SL-WU19 . ALL

20 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
India A Womens U-19s

L

W

L

L

W

Sri Lanka Women Under-19

W

L

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 17 Nov 2022, 09:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.