India B Womens U-19s
India C Womens U-19s
1.Shweta Sehrawat
IBWU19 . BAT
92 Runs
2 Matches
2.Raghvi Anand Singh Bist
IBWU19 . BAT
39 Runs
2 Matches
ICWU19 . ALL
38 Runs
2 Matches
4.Archana Devi
ICWU19 . ALL
38 Runs
2 Matches
5.Rama Kushwah
IBWU19 . BOWL
26 Runs
2 Matches
1.Mithila Vinod
IBWU19 . ALL
133.33
2 Matches
2.Shweta Sehrawat
IBWU19 . BAT
127.78
2 Matches
3.Archana Devi
ICWU19 . ALL
111.76
2 Matches
4.NR-shree Charani
ICWU19 . BOWL
100.00
2 Matches
5.Jintimani Kalita
ICWU19 . BOWL
90.91
2 Matches
IBWU19 . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Raghvi Anand Singh Bist
IBWU19 . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Jintimani Kalita
ICWU19 . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Niki Prasad
ICWU19 . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
5.Chandasi Krishnamurthy
ICWU19 . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
1.Niki Prasad
ICWU19 . ALL
3.86
2 Matches
IBWU19 . BOWL
4.00
2 Matches
3.Jintimani Kalita
ICWU19 . BOWL
4.17
2 Matches
4.Mannat Kashyap
IBWU19 . ALL
4.25
2 Matches
5.NR-shree Charani
ICWU19 . BOWL
4.42
2 Matches
W
W
-
-
-
W
L
-
-
-
W
W
-
-
-
W
L
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
