Virat Kohli is the best choice for captaincy in this game,he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy pointsand in his last match he scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 154.72.
Hardik Pandya is the best All-Round pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 3 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 and scored 40 runs as well in his previous game. Hardik will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Arshdeep Singh and Paul van Meekeren are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, the two teams have never played against each other in the T20I format.
Hot Picks:Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bas de Leede