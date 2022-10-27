Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India
1/0 (0.2)
Current Run Rate: 3
IND won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
KL Rahul *
0
2
0
0
0
Rohit Sharma
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
1 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Fred Klaassen *
0.2
0
1
0
3
 
0.2 Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, length delivery in the channel just outside off stump. Rahul comes onto the front foot and defends the ball into the off side towards short extra cover
0.2 Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, full delivery angled across the batter outside off stump. Rahul leaves that one well alone as the umpire stretches out his arms and signals a wide
0.1 Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, full delivery on middle and off stump that shapes into the batter late. Rahul comes forward and flicks the ball into the on side towards mid wicket
The Dutch players have already made their way out in the middle. The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also stride out in the middle. It will be the latter on strike. Fred Klaassen takes the new ball with a slip in place. Deep backward square and third man are the two fielders out.
The two teams have made their way out for the national anthems with a few fireworks going off in the background. It will be the Indian national anthem first, followed by the Netherlands. I'll tell you what, you could see a few empty pockets in the stands in the previous game but this ground has packed up nicely for this game. 
Right then. Both sides are unchanged. India don't want to tinker with a winning combination, while the Dutch stick to their eleven that has got them so far.
Rohit Sharma: We're going to bat first. Morale is really high. To win a game like that, it takes your confidence to the next level. At the same time we need to stay calm and understand it's just the first game of the tournament. We said at the start of the tournament that we want to keep improving. It's important for us to keep ticking all the boxes. We want to come out and play cricket to the standards we've set. The pitch is used for 40 overs, so expecting it to be slightly slower. We're used to these kind of pitches in India so it shouldn't be an issue. Same team.

Scott Edwards: We would have had a bat as well. Just as happy to bowl first. Our bowlers have been sensational. Hopefully, we can continue that and the batters can come to the party. Same team.
Playing XIs!

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c,wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Toss Update!

India win the toss and choose to bat first! 
Right. We have an official update. The toss will take place at 17:50 local time (12:20 IST). Match starts at 18:09 local time (12:39 IST).
The Indian team is on the ground and going through their warmups. They will be on a high after their win at the MCG and will be looking to build on that here in Sydney. Mind you, it wasn't a perfect performance against Pakistan. Here's Soorya Sesha breaking down three areas to address for the Indian side.
What will be the key player battles that might go a long way in deciding this contest? Here's Anuj Nitin Prabhu, bringing you three player battles to watch out for.
In case you're wondering, yes, we're in for a slight delay. And no, it's not because of the weather. (Woohoo!) It was raining in Sydney a couple of hours back, except it was raining boundaries as Rilee Rossouw scored a blistering century against Bangladesh. That game is still underway, if you want to catch all the action.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this T20 World Cup clash between India and the Netherlands! I am Shashwat Kumar and alongside Pratyush Rohra, will be your eyes and ears for everything that happens today. Sit tight folks, this could get very interesting!
After winning a humdinger of a game against their arch-rivals, team India are all geared up to take on the Dutch challenge. Here's a glimpse of their net session in Sydney.