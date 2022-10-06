Stadium
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with some help available for spinners.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Shikhar Dhawan(ODI-158 matches-6647 runs) is the leading run-scorer for India in ODIs this year. In 2022,he made 542 runs at an average of 49.27 making him a good captain choice for today's fixture.
Keshav Maharaj(ODI-24 matches-27 wickets) was the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20I series. He picked four wickets in three matches at an average of 19.5
Quinton de Kock(ODI-132 matches-5774 runs) made 419 runs in eight matches at an average of 59.85 and a strike rate of 106.61 in ODIs this year making him a clear wicket-keeper pick.
Temba Bavuma(ODI-19 matches-722 runs) has not been in great form recently and managed to score only three runs in the recent T20I series against India.His form would be a major concern for South Africa batting line-up.
Hot Picks :S Gill,S Dhawan,R Hendricks
Risky Picks:D Miller,A Markram,K Rabada
Stay away :M Kumar
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Thakur,D Miller,S Iyer