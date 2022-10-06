Create
South Africa
69/1 (14.3)
Current Run Rate: 4.76
IND won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Quinton de Kock *
31
35
4
0
88
Temba Bavuma
8
11
2
0
72
P'SHIP
20 (14)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shardul Thakur *
3.3
1
10
1
2.9
 
14.4 Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, WHOA!
14.3 Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, good length delivery at the stumps, QdK gets right behind the line of it and blocks.
14.2 Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, pitched up just outside the line of off stump, QdK gets forward to ease it confidently to mid-off, no run.
14.1 Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! STREAKY! Pitched up outside off stump and QdK strides forward attempting to push it through the covers. Just misses the stumps as it spews off the inside edge and races through to the fine leg fence.
The intent from the South African batters is very clear. They don't want Bishnoi to get into a nice rhythm, so they aren't afraid to take him on and also punish the loose deliveries. With Thakur controlling things from one end, Bishnoi is leaking runs as he has conceded 31 runs in his first three overs of his ODI career
14
overs
65 /1 score
5w
1
0
0
5nb
0
1w
0
4
runs
cricket bat icon Quinton de Kock
27 (32)
cricket bat icon Temba Bavuma *
8 (11)
cricket ball icon Ravi Bishnoi
0 /31
13.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Massive over for South Africa! Tosses it up wide of off on a full length, Bavuma leans forward and creams it square of the wicket to pick the vacant real estate again as he uses the pace. Beats the sweeper comfortably!
13.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, drifting into a good length on off stump, Bavuma gets half-forward from his crease and stabs it to short mid-wicket.
13.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, WIDE! STIFLED APPEAL! Sliding down leg on a short length past Bavuma's attempt to pull it fine. Just skids though and Samson confirms it was an optimistic appeal.
13.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, AHH! Fires a short one wide of off and allows it to skid on rapidly with Bavuma looking to heave it over extra cover. He is beaten for pace though!
Bishnoi's ODI debut is getting bad to worse so far
13.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! SUPERB SHOT! Plants his front foot across to unleash the reverse-sweep off a length at the stumps and he swats it through the vacant region along backward point to send it on its way to the ropes. Oh dear - Bishnoi oversteps as well!
13.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, flighted again on a length outside off stump, Bavuma hangs deep in his crease and knocks it in front of point.
13.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Temba Bavuma, BEAUTY! Holds its line off a good length outside off stump, Bavuma hangs back and presents a straight bat inside the line of it as it skids on to beat him.
13.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Quinton de Kock, full outside leg stump, QdK gets forward and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Quinton de Kock, FOUR WIDES! That's a terrible delivery from Bishnoi. Tosses it up and spills it way down the leg-side and Samson gets his fingertips to it. He could have done better to collect it but it slides down to the boundary ropes. 50 up for South Africa!
It's a wicket maiden from Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, it's not an easy track for the new batter to come and apply himself straightaway, so it's interesting to see Bavuma's approach early on in his innings.
13
overs
49 /1 score
W
0
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Quinton de Kock
26 (31)
cricket bat icon Temba Bavuma *
0 (5)
cricket ball icon Shardul Thakur
1 /6
12.6 Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, full and shaping into the off-stump, Bavuma strides forward as he blocks down to mid-on. Wicket maiden!
12.5 Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, length delivery outside off stump, Bavuma opens the face as he comes forward and gently pats it to backward point.