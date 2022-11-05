Create
India
34/1 (4.4)
Current Run Rate: 7.29
IND won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
KL Rahul *
13
12
0
1
108
Virat Kohli
5
3
1
0
166
P'SHIP
7 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tendai Chatara *
1.4
0
9
0
5.4
 
Deep square leg and deep mid-wicket in place.
4.3 Tendai Chatara to Virat Kohli, fuller ball on middle and leg. Flicks it aerially to deep square leg
4.2 Tendai Chatara to Virat Kohli, length delivery nipping away off the seam. It is a touch too wide to interest the batter. Kohli leaves it to the keeper
4.1 Tendai Chatara to KL Rahul, short of a length angling in. Defends it with soft hands behind point and takes one
Change of ends for Tendai Chatara [1.0-0-6-0].

Too straight and Virat Kohli is underway in style. He has got off to quicker starts in the last couple of games and the leading run-getter in the Super 12s will have all the attention on him again. He does have fond memories of this venue from a couple of weeks ago, of course!
4
overs
31 /1 score
2
2
1w
0
4
W
4
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul
11 (10)
cricket bat icon Virat Kohli *
4 (1)
cricket ball icon Blessing Muzarabani
1 /13
3.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Kohli would take that as the first delivery ten times out of ten. Half-volley down the leg-side. He flicks it nonchalantly past the fielder at short fineleg
Virat Kohli, RHB, comes to the crease
His biggest strength has become a kryptonite in recent times. Rohit perishes to the pull stroke again and look at Muzarabani roar in ecstasy.
3.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, OUT! Muzarabani gets his man! The short ball does the trick. Rohit is sucked into the pull but he hits it straight to Masakadza manning the square leg boundary. The skipper goes without a big score to his name again!
Rohit Sharma c Wellington Masakadza b Blessing Muzarabani 15 (13b, 2x4, 0x6)
Too much width on offer and that's bread and butter for Rohit. The length is right but Muzarabani has to get it closer to the stumps.
3.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Plenty of width and gets punished. Cuts it fine enough to beat the fielder at backward point and the ball races away to the boundary
3.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, short ball closer to the off-stump. Rohit drops his wrists and allows it to go through. He is impressed with the carry
3.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, flies through to the keeper! But it's too wide of the off-stump. There is some pace and carry on this track, make no mistake
3.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, fuller ball outside off. Leans in to the drive and threads it through the gap at covers. The big boundaries mean they collect another couple
3.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, short rising delivery outside off. Rohit pulls, rolling his wrists over to keep the ball down. It's hit well in front of square leg and they collect a brace
Blessing Muzarabani, right-arm fast-medium, comes into the attack
A much-needed over for India and that has infused some momentum into this innings. Rahul has unshackled himself with a typical pick-up six and he'll want to make up for the time he has consumed up front.
3
overs
18 /0 score
3
0
1
6
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul
11 (10)
cricket bat icon Rohit Sharma *
7 (8)
cricket ball icon Richard Ngarava
0 /12
2.6 Richard Ngarava to Rohit Sharma, drives seeing the ball pitched up, but the shape into him means it goes off the inside edge to square leg