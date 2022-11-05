Virat Kohli is the best choice for captaincy in this game,he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy pointsand he the highest run scorer of the team in this T20 World Cup with a total of 220 runs in just 4 innings at a strike rate of 144.73.
2
Hardik Pandya is the best All-Round pick for your fantasy team, he has picked up 6 wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 and scored 47 runs so far in this World Cup.
3
Arshdeep Singh(9W) andBlessing Muzarabani(11W)are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other India won the game by 3 Runs.
5
Hot Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Sikandar Raza