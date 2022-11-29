India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19

Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Soumya Tiwari
INDW U19 . BAT
52 Runs
1 Match
2.Abigale Gerken
NZW U19 . BAT
22 Runs
1 Match
3.Nensi Patel
NZW U19 . ALL
18 Runs
1 Match
4.Shikha Shalot
INDW U19 . BAT
11 Runs
1 Match
5.Amie Hucker
NZW U19 . BOWL
10 Runs
1 Match
W
-
-
-
-
L
W
W
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.